Youngstown woman charged with police chase that sent kids to hospital

Tabitha Lee was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday

By Published:
Tabitha Lee arrested on charges of child endangerment.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman has been indicted on several charges related to a crash that sent her four children to the hospital in April.

Tabitha Lee was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on failure to comply with the order of a police officer, vehicular assault, obstructing official business and four counts of endangering children charges.

Lee was arrested in April after police said she led police on a chase, reaching speeds of 70 mph while her kids were in the car. Lee was taken into custody after crashing her SUV into a utility pole near on Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said Lee, who initially lied about her identity, had a warrant out of Trumbull County for a probation violation.

The children were treated for minor injuries. Police said Lee was also taken to the hospital because she was pregnant.

