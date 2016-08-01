Storm Team 27: Sunny skies with a stray shower possible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

An isolated afternoon shower is possible today. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the lower 80s. Dry and quiet conditions will continue overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

The heat will continue to build through the week. By Tuesday expect highs into the middle and upper 80s. Much of the Valley will be close to 90 by the end of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next rain chances hold off until late day Friday.

Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 84

Tonight: Mainly clear. Pockets of fog possible.

Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 87 Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 88 Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 89 Low: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 69

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 60

