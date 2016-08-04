Tribute: Albert S. Kikta, Jr.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Albert “Sonny” Stephen Kikta, Jr., 62, passed away on August 4, 2016 at his home.

He was born on June 15, 1954 to Albert Stephen Kikta, Sr. and Helen Bengala in Youngstown, Ohio.

He loved to hunt, fish and loved his dog, “Bear”.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son; Stephen J. Pitzulo of South Carolina, his daughters; Melanie Kikta (James) of South Carolina, and Stephanie Driskill (Chris) of South Carolina and his grandchildren; Dominie, Addison, Aiden, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother; Robert Russ, his sister-in-law; Carol Russ, and his sister; Patricia Kikta.

He will be interred at the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown with a private service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.

