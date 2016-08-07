UN says attack kills 1 peacekeeper, injures 4 in north Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) – The United Nations mission in Mali says at least one peacekeeper has been killed and four others wounded in an attack in the country’s north.

The mission said a U.N. vehicle hit an improvised explosive device early Sunday in the Kidal region about 11 kilometers (7 miles) from Aguelhok killing the peacekeeper and injuring four others. A second attack, near the U.N. mission camp in Kidal, left no casualties but damaged equipment.

The U.N. condemned the attacks. No group has taken responsibility, but both bare the landmarks of al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb. Though pushed from strongholds in 2013, the al-Qaida-linked group continues to stage attacks.

The U.N. has called on signatories of a peace agreement with the government to help prevent attacks by extremists.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

