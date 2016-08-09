St. Elizabeth Hospital settles lawsuit over baby’s remains

The lawsuit said the mother pregnant with twins, and one survived but the other died before her June 2013 delivery.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – St. Elizabeth Health Center has settled a lawsuit over alleged negligence that indicated the remains of an infant that died before birth were disposed of without the mother’s consent.

Court filings by attorneys for Lytanya Wylie, and St. Elizabeth Health Center indicated the infant’s remains probably were discarded with medical waste, not saved for the burial the family planned.

The hospital denied Wylie’s allegations, though filings indicate that a pathology lab supervisor concluded the remains likely were discarded with other tissue.

Wylie sought thousands of dollars in punitive damages.

Attorneys for both sides say terms of the settlement are confidential. A judge finalized it last week.

Wylie had initially sued for $25,000 in damages.

