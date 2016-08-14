Death Records: August 14, 2016

DEFINO, Thomas M., Sr., 84 – Canfield, Ohio

Prayers will be held Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church.

DINGER, Lillian V. (Hughes), 96 – Howland Township, Ohio

Friends may call at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home Wednesday, August 17, 2016 from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be in Saint Stephen Church at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2016.

GRAFF, Robert W., 84 – Austintown, Ohio

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home, Thursday, August 18, at 1:00 p.m.

JOHNSON, Angeline, 93 – Canfield, Ohio

There are no calling hours.

LUKEHART, Thomas Boyd, 85 – Girard, Ohio

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown. Family and friends may also call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 18, at the funeral home, where funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

MANNERS, Joy Belle, 80 – Masury, Ohio

Visit with her family on Saturday August 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel; 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon.

MIX, Doris Joann, 84 – Austintown, Ohio

Services celebrating the life of Doris Joann Mix, age 84 will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18 at the Lane Family Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

RUTANA, John W., 82 – Poland, Ohio

Prayers will be held Wednesday, August 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, August 16 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

SERENSKY-LUPO, Holly Ellen, 60 – Streetsboro, Ohio

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave., where a memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

