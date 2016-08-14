Five still in critical condition after crash involving Worthington Kilbourne students

TOLEDO (WCMH)–Four high school girls and an adult woman are still in critical condition after a serious crash in Toledo Friday.

Courtney Fisher, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender said was one of the worst he had ever seen.

Fisher was a graduate of Worthington Kilbourne High School and was traveling with its water polo team to a tournament in Napoleon. Her mom, 45-year-old Vicki Fisher, and sisters Betsey (17) and Melanie (14) are also hospitalized. Samantha Fink, 15, and Sydney Zullick, 14, were also in the accident.

Sheriff Bodenbender’s office said Vicki Fisher was driving a passenger van westbound on Ohio 281 on Friday and failed to yield the right of way to a tractor trailer traveling on Ohio 65.

The truck driver, 23-year-old Dillin Chiow, was uninjured.

Students organized a candle-light vigil Saturday at Worthington Kilbourne High School to mourn the loss of Courtney Fisher and pray for the five others who were injured. Hundreds of people gathered around the memorial rock painted in honor of the girl’s water polo team.

“She’s definitely going to be missed,” says supervisor at Worthing Pools Dan McCarthy.

It wasn’t just the Worthington community who came to the vigil either, sports teams, students and parents from other schools and cities came together to support one another.

“To see the different schools, not just Worthington, but Olentangy, Upper Arlington everyone was affected by this,” says McCarthy. “While it was a Worthington thing, I think people just realize it could happen to anybody at anytime.”

He says Courtney was a swim coach and lifeguard at Worthington Pools.

“Courtney was the type of girl that would do anything for anybody and so this is the least I could do to show our love and support for her and her family,” says McCarthy. “She had a lot of friends and family at the pool and we’re all taking this pretty hard.”

Paper hearts and hands in the shape of hearts with the hashtag “Worthington Strong” are spreading across Facebook and Twitter from sports teams and schools across the area.

“Our community is stronger than any other, I personally think, and Thomas has our back and so does other schools,” says WKHS senior volleyball player Meredith Shanahan.

She says their volleyball team is offering to make more paper hearts to give to other teams to do the same.

“We decided the fall sports or even other teams that want to do it, they can get the hearts from us and post pictures on social media and support the Fisher family and also the water polo team,” says Shanahan.

Thank you everyone for your support #worthingtonstrong pic.twitter.com/u8tg0qGBEo — Worthington Schools (@wcsdistrict) August 13, 2016

Courtney Fisher was about to begin her sophomore year at Marist College in southwestern New York, where she played water polo for the Red Foxes. The school released a statement Saturday in which teammate Grace Doerfler called Courtney “hands down the hardest working person on our team.”

“With this loss our team has and will come together like never before,” Doerfler said. “There is no doubt in my mind that every second played in the water we will be thinking of Courtney and our love for her.”

Head coach Natalie Benson remembered Courtney as a joyful, kind woman who was a good teammate.

“Not too many people come from Ohio to be a Division I water polo student-athlete,”Benson said. “She achieved the goal she set out for. She did it.”

The news reached the Worthington community on Friday afternoon and spread around as other athletic teams were practicing.

Students painted a rock in front of the high school with the words “Girls Water Polo” and the hashtag “Worthington Strong.”