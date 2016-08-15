Trump blames Obama, Clinton for rise in terrorism during YSU stop



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stopped at Youngstown State University on Monday to talk foreign policy and terrorism.

Introduced by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, running mate Mike Pence also spoke to the crowd at Kilcawley Center on YSU’s campus. The event was by invitation only.

Before their speeches, Trump and Pence flew into the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna on separate planes. Both aircraft were taxied to a secure area near the cargo facility closest to Ridge Road, where the motorcade could get in and out of the airport without causing any disruption.

Airport officials say when candidates fly into YNG it gives them a chance to show just how important they are for the community.

“it’s a great opportunity for us to shine as an airport, and we definitely put our best food forward,” said Neil Gallagher, president of Winner Aviation.

During his speech Monday, Trump expanded on his plan to combat terrorism and other foreign policy issues.

“We cannot let this evil continue nor can we let the hateful ideology of radical Islam, its oppression of women, gays, children and non-believers be allowed to reside or spread within our own countries,” he said.

Trump said his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, lacks “the mental and physical stamina” to take on the Islamic State group, and he blamed President Barack Obama and Clinton’s decisions to the rise of terrorism.

“Anyone who cannot condemn the hatred, oppression and violence of radical Islam lacks the moral clarity to serve as our president,” he said. “The rise of ISIS is the direct result of policy decisions made by President Obama and Secretary of State Clinton.”

Trump proposed an immigration policy which would feature vetting and an ideological test for admission to the United States. He added that he would temporarily suspend immigration from nations with a history of “exporting terrorism.”

Trump says a key component of his foreign policy would be stopping the spread of terrorism by limiting suspected terrorists’ access to the Internet. He stressed increased intelligence and international cooperation, especially working with Russia, to cut off funding to terrorist organizations.

“We cannot allow the Internet to be used as a recruiting tool and for other purposes by our enemy, we must shut down their access to this type of communication, and we must do it immediately,” he said.

Prior to Trump’s speech, Ohio leaders held an early morning press conference to speak about his stances on foreign policies. State leaders, veterans and unions discussed why they believe his foreign policy views are dangerous to Ohio families.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign also released the following statement prior to Trump’s speech:

Trump continues to recklessly repeat false claims about the founding of ISIS, while threatening our international alliances and reportedly even questioning why we do not use nuclear weapons. Trump also has said he is his own primary foreign policy advisor because he has “a very good brain” and that he “know[s] more about ISIS than the generals.” These Ohioans will outline how a Trump presidency could endanger our national security and the safety of Ohio families.

Over 75 people were outside of Kilcawley Center to protest Trump’s arrival.

J.J. Steward, of Canton, saw Trump’s speech and he said he believed Trump touched on all of the important issues the country faces, however.

“Make American safe again. We got problems, not only from within but without. He focused his attention and plan on both of those issues,” Steward said.

Wendy Aron, of Boardman, said she also appreciates that Trump will work with allies and Israel and that he doesn’t focus on being politically correct.

