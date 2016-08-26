Pittsburgh police ID body found in river 13 years after death

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA, Associated Press) – Police say they expect to file charges in a cold case after advancements in technology helped to identify a woman’s body found floating in the Allegheny River in 2003.

The woman’s body was badly decomposed and a fingerprint search at the time could not confirm her identity. But through technology advancements, police were able to identify the woman in July as 66-year-old Carolyn Roehlig.

The Wilmerding woman was bound in duct tape with a plastic bag wrapped around her head. At the time of her death, authorities did not say her death was a homicide but did investigate it as suspicious.

Police say they questioned the victim’s son, Kevin Roehlig, Thursday in connection with his mother’s death and they now expect to file charges against him.