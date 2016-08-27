3-year-old girl drowns after pool accident in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 3-year-old girl from Springfield Township was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman Saturday.

A family member was home with two other children, and when he went outside, he found her in the family pool and called police.

The child had been staying with her grandparents over the weekend.

A lieutenant from the Springfield Township Police Department stated that the young girl died in the hospital.