Storm Team 27: Sunshine to start the workweek

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mostly sunny skies are expected to kick off the workweek. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Sunny skies will stick around on through the day on Tuesday. The next threat for showers or thunderstorms returns into Wednesday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD
Much cooler air will return for the second part of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 70s. The weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.

FORECAST:

Today: AM  fog.  Mostly sunny.
High: 84

Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low:  55

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 81  Low:  52

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85    Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 80    Low: 59

