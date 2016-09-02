Court rejects Pa. teen’s appeal in ’09 slaying; suspect now living in Ohio

The three-member panel ruled Thursday that it had found no error in how a county judge handled the case of Jordan Brown, now 18

Photo of Jordan Brown from his arrest at the age of 11. Brown was convicted of killing his father's fiancee seven years ago.
PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Superior Court panel is rejecting the appeal of a boy who was 11 when he was charged with killing his father’s pregnant fiancee in New Castle.

The three-member panel ruled Thursday that it had found no error in how a county judge handled the case of Jordan Brown, now 18.

A Lawrence County judge last year denied Brown’s request to dismiss the charges or grant a new juvenile court trial. Defense lawyers had challenged the sufficiency of the evidence and how the judge had considered it.

Kenzie Houk
Brown was charged as a juvenile and adjudicated delinquent in the 2009 shotgun slaying of 26-year-old Kenzie Houk, who was eight months pregnant.

In June, the judge put Brown on probation in the custody of an uncle who lives in Ohio, just across the border from Lawrence County.

