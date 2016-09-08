4 teens flee Ohio treatment center, fracture employee’s neck

The boys who fled the secured residential facility near Canton on Sunday night were caught

By Published:

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in northeast Ohio say an employee at a treatment center for juveniles had his neck fractured when he and a colleague were beaten as four teenagers escaped the facility.

The Repository reports the boys who fled the secured residential facility near Canton on Sunday night were caught nearby by law enforcement within a couple of hours. They’re expected to face charges related to the assault and escape.

The 59-year-old assistant supervisor who suffered the neck fracture says he and his co-worker were attacked as they conducted a nighttime check of two wings of the facility.

The head of the juvenile system that oversees the center says it will review what happened and how, but no immediate changes are being made because of the incident.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s