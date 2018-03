BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Brookfield Township Police Department, is planning an OVI checkpoint from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday night on Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield Township.

A second OVI checkpoint will be held on US 62 from 10 p.m. until midnight in Hubbard Township by the Hubbard Township Police Department.