Redacted autopsy reports from Pike County shooting released

Eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County were shot execution-style in April

By Published:
pike county ohio shootings
Photo courtesy of WCMH

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader have released redacted versions of preliminary and final autopsy reports for the Pike County shooting victims.

Eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County were shot execution-style in April. No one has been charged yet in the case.

DeWine says the reports were released voluntarily in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code after numerous public records requests from the media.

Copies of the final and preliminary reports are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s