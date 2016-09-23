Redacted autopsy reports from Pike County shooting released

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader have released redacted versions of preliminary and final autopsy reports for the Pike County shooting victims.

Eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County were shot execution-style in April. No one has been charged yet in the case.

DeWine says the reports were released voluntarily in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code after numerous public records requests from the media.



Copies of the final and preliminary reports are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.



