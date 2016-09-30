Storm Team 27: Showers will be on and off through the night

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy and breezy.  Scattered showers.  Chance for thunder.  (90%)
Low:   57

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Waves of rain will remain in the forecast as a slow moving storm system wraps moisture into the region.  Heavy rain will be possible at times with scattered thunderstorms through the night.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Showers will stay in the forecast through Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD
Next week looks better with more sunshine and warming temperatures.

Forecast

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (60%)
Low:   57

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (60%)
High:   71

Sunday:  Partly or mostly cloudy.  Chance for a showers.  (60%)
High:   69    Low:   51

Monday:   Partly sunny.
High:   66    Low:   51

Tuesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:   72    Low:   50

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:   73    Low:  52

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:   73    Low:   52

Friday:   Partly sunny.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:   66    Low:  54

