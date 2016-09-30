Storm Team 27: Showers will be on and off through the night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. (90%)

Low: 57

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Waves of rain will remain in the forecast as a slow moving storm system wraps moisture into the region. Heavy rain will be possible at times with scattered thunderstorms through the night.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Showers will stay in the forecast through Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week looks better with more sunshine and warming temperatures.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 71

Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. (60%)
High: 69 Low: 51

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 52

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 66 Low: 54

High: 66 Low: 54

