Man sent to prison for posing baby with handgun

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to at least two months in jail for posing his 6-month-old daughter with a handgun.

Agustin Baez of Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County took a photo of the scene and emailed it to his ex-girlfriend, writing, “Look, she’s packing.”

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that a Northampton County judge sentenced the 43-year-old father of six on Friday, telling him, “This was about one of the dumbest things I’ve had to deal with in a long time.”

Baez pleaded guilty in July. He says the gun was a BB gun, not a real handgun, and that it wasn’t functional. He apologized for his actions.

Court records show Baez was charged in April after the mother of his daughter called Bethlehem police to report he’d been threatening her in a custody dispute.

