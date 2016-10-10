Storm Team 27: A chilly morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

Today: AM patchy frost. Mostly sunny.

High: 61

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The cooler air will linger into the start of the workweek. It will be a beautiful fall day with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

It will be another chilly night with mainly clear skies and overnight temperatures in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next threat of showers will arrive late Wednesday night into the day on Thursday.

Forecast Today: AM patchy frost. Mostly sunny.

High: 61 Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 39 Tuesday: Patchy frost. Mostly sunny.

High: 65 Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 44 Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 53 Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 40 Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 43 Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 47 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 49

