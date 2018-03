Related Coverage Meadville’s Brown runs past Farrell

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Fueled by a quick start, Farrell downed Cambridge Springs, 32-14, to improve to 5-3.

Braxton Chapman found the end zone for the Steelers first touchdown, while Kyi Wright hooked up with Jourdan Townsend later in the first quarter to put Farrell up 12-0.

Farrell will host Cochranton in week nine.

