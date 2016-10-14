WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community – Creative Classroom Contest

Four proposals will be selected as winners and each will receive a five hundred dollar check

Creative Classroom winner at Heartland Christian in Columbiana

Are you a local educator? Do you have great ideas for creatively educating your students, but lack the funding to bring your plans to light? WKBN 27’s Caring for Our Community campaign wants you and your students to succeed, so tell us about your idea and you could win five hundred dollars towards making your educational dreams come true!

The Caring for Our Community campaign honors local teachers who instill creativity in their classroom with the Creative Classroom program. Starting in October, teachers from Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mercer counties have the opportunity to send in their ideas to win five hundred dollars towards education. The teachers will explain how they would use the five hundred dollars to advance education in a creative way in their classroom.

Thank you to everyone who entered our Creative Classroom contest – the following teachers were selected as the 2016 winners – find out their educational ideas and watch them being surprised on WKBN 27 First News starting on Monday, December 26.

Monday, December 26 – 5PM
Jessica Hrubik
Champion Middle School

Tuesday, December 27 – 5PM
Danielle Sepos
Hempfield Elementary – Greenville

Wednesday, December 28 – 5PM
Janis Pridemore
North Elementary – East Liverpool

Thursday, December 29 – 5PM
Sharon King
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary – Youngstown

This is all made possible through the WKBN-27 Caring for Our Community campaign in partnership with Huntington Bank, Dunkin’ Donuts, Window World and Safelite Auto Glass.

