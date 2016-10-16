Storm Team 27: Evening showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

Tonight: Scattered clouds.

Low: 57

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

We are going to remain dry today warming up with partly sunny skies to a high in the mid 70s. Then this evening we are looking at showers moving in some time this evening. It will be off and on tonight into tomorrow morning.



WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Once the rain moves out after our morning commute on Monday we are looking at dry conditions until Wednesday. Then for the next couple of days there are a few system that will be moving through.

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking ahead to the end of the week temperatures are cooling off and becoming chilly again. Highs for next weekend are going to be in the low 60s.

Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers or t-storm. (40%)

High: 76 Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 60 Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 63 Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 61 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 51 Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 50 Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 59 Low: 47 Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 60

