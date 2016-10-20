Strike enters 2nd day at 14 Pennsylvania state universities

Many students said Wednesday their teachers had joined the walkout, leaving classrooms empty.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Professors at 14 Pennsylvania state universities are expected to hit the picket lines again Thursday as their strike enters its second day.

Members of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties went on strike at 5 a.m. Wednesday after contract negotiations with the state stalled. The union represents more than 5,000 faculty and coaches.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education says it made concessions and gave the union its best offer Tuesday night.

Late Wednesday night, the union said on its Facebook page that “the strike will end when negotiators reach a contract.” Negotiations have not resumed.

The state has instructed its more than 100,000 students to attend classes unless the university indicates otherwise.

But many students said Wednesday their teachers had joined the walkout, leaving classrooms empty.

