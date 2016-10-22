Warren Family Mission opens clothes closet to hundreds

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, the Warren Family Mission opened up their clothes closet to hundreds of people looking for new winter wear.

They had coats, hats and scarves available for all ages and sizes.

But the best part? This shopping spree was free.

“Well there are a lot of families that just don’t have the money for coats or they had last years coat but the children have outgrown them,” said Lisa Dudley of the Warren Family Mission. “Cause we all know that kids grow so fast. And they just don’t have the money for those outer clothing.”