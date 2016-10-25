Pennsylvania Senate votes to let distributors sell 6-packs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Senate has approved legislation that would allow beer distributors to sell beer for off-site consumption in any amount, including six-packs and growlers.

The bill, approved Monday, would let manufacturers ship up to 192 ounces of beer to consumers each month.

Consumers would also be able to buy mixed drinks at the state’s sporting venues that currently sell beer.

The legislation now heads to the state House of Representatives.

A spokesman for Wolf was non-committal Monday night on whether the governor would sign the bill.

The state enacted sweeping changes to its liquor laws over the summer, including allowing grocery stores to sell wine.

