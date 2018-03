AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A long touchdown run by Mooney’s Chris Gruber proved to be the difference, as the Cardinals downed Austintown Fitch, 7-0, on Friday.

Gruber’s 30-yard TD came in the second quarter, and Mooney’s defense finished the shutout.

