Obama reduces sentences for more prisoners than last 11 presidents

Roberts was among nearly 98 inmates whose sentences the president commuted on Thursday

By Published:
President Obama
AP photo

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama has commuted the life sentence of a northeast Ohio man found guilty of drug trafficking in his ongoing push to grant clemency during his final months in office and spur action on criminal justice reform.

Forty-seven-year-old Lesean Roberts, of Euclid, had his sentence commuted Thursday to 20 years in prison. Roberts was sent to prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and aiding and abetting. He also was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride.

Roberts was among nearly 98 inmates whose sentences the president commuted on Thursday.

Obama has commuted sentences for a total of 872 inmates, including 688 this year. The figure is higher than the number commuted by the previous 11 presidents combined.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s