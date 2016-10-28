Racing season begins at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The horses are back at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

At 12:45 p.m., the first race of the season took off. The thoroughbreds huffed along a mile-long dirt track, as fans cheered from the sidelines.

The biggest day of racing for the entire season will be Saturday. It’s called “Best of Ohio,” and there will be five races. Each race has a purse of $150,000.

Saturday’s racing starts at 12:15 p.m.

Check out Hollywood Gaming’s website for a full racing schedule.