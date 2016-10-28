Woman indicted on prostitution charges related to Austintown sting

Hether Adriano-Parker is charged with promoting prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing criminal tools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury, facing charges related to an undercover prostitution sting last month.

Hether Adriano-Parker is charged with promoting prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing criminal tools.

Police arrested Adriano-Parker and another woman, Candice Jackson, after an officer responded to an online advertisement for sexual services. The officer met the two women at the Austintown Inn on 76 Drive.

Police said Adriano-Parker was found with several syringes, a burnt spoon and cotton swabs with heroin residue.

The woman told police they were involved in prostitution to support their heroin habits, and they had both used heroin prior to their arrest, according to a police report.

