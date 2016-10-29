Student accused of putting bleach in pregnant woman’s water

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania university student accused of having put bleach in his pregnant girlfriend’s water in an attempt to harm her fetus has been charged with attempted murder.

Twenty-year-old Theophilous Washington, of Washington, D.C., is also charged in Lancaster County with reckless endangering.

Prosecutors allege that he suggested that the woman drink from a water bottle early Friday, but she fell ill after returning to her on-campus Millersville University room and called 911.

Prosecutors allege that Washington acknowledged having put bleach in the water bottle and had previously said he didn’t want her to have the child. They say the woman’s fetus appears unharmed.

Washington remains in custody on $1 million bail; court documents don’t list an attorney and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Saturday.

