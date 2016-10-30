Football Playoff Capsule: South Range

Playoff Preview: 2016 South Range Football

Head Coach: Dan Yeagley

Record: 9-1 (3-1), 2nd place in ITCL Red

Division V – Region 17 Playoff Picture (November 5 at 7)

#8 Garrettsville Garfield (7-3) at #1 South Range (9-1)

#7 Black River (7-3) at #2 Grand Valley (9-1)

#6 Manchester (7-3) at #3 Canton Central Catholic (6-3)

#5 Wickliffe (8-2) at #4 LaBrae (7-3)

Schedule

South Range 55 East Palestine 14

South Range 41 Indian Creek 7

South Range 49 Crestview 0

South Range 42 United 8

Springfield 34 South Range 27

South Range 55 Lisbon 8

South Range 51 Mineral Ridge 0

South Range 34 Manchester 15

South Range 42 Western Reserve 22

South Range 24 McDonald 14

Playoff History

Appearances: 15

Playoff W-L: 14-14

State Championships: None

Regional Championships: 1 (2005)

Playoff Note: The Raiders are making their first post-season appearance since 2013.

ITCL Playoff History (2006-2016)

Appearances by Year: 2016 – 4; 2015- 6; 2014- 6; 2013- 6; 2012- 2; 2011- 5; 2010- 6; 2009- 5; 2008- 6; 2007- 4; 2006- 5

Most Appearances by School: Crestview & Western Reserve – 9; McDonald – 7; Columbiana – 6; South Range – 6

#1 Seeds by Year: 2016 (5/17) – South Range; 2015 (5/17)- Crestview; 2013 (7/23)- Western Reserve; 2011 (6/21)- Western Reserve; 2009 (6/21)- McDonald; 2007 (5/17)- South Range; 2006 (6/21)- Columbiana