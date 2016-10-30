Tribute: Marian E. “Boots” McCloskey

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Marian E. “Boots” McCloskey, age 70, of Austintown earned her wings on Sunday, October 30, 2016 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Born January 24, 1946 in Warren, she was the daughter of George P. and Marion E. (Dellinger) McCloskey.

She retired in 1999 from Packard Electric.

She loved going to garage sales and thrift stores; she loved doing home improvements. She devoted her life to the care of her daughter and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Terra McCloskey; grandchildren, Brandon, BreOnna and DaSha; her brothers, George, David, and Dale and sisters, Susan and Margie Ann.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Donald, Ronald and Terry.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joanie Abdu Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44504.





