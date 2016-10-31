Holiday events 2016

Do you know of an event that isn’t listed below? Send us your holiday event.

Events are in order of dates/times.

AKRON CHILDREN’S TOY AND BOOK DRIVE

Several local businesses have launched holiday giving campaigns to benefit patients at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Local toy and book drives include:

Schroedel Scullin and Bestic LLC , 196 North Broad St., Canfield, is accepting new books through Nov. 30

, 196 North Broad St., Canfield, is accepting new books through Nov. 30 Books-A-Million , 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Eastwood Mall, Niles, is accepting new books through Dec. 17

, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Eastwood Mall, Niles, is accepting new books through Dec. 17 Starbucks , 1247 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman and 851 N. Canfield-Niles Rd., Austintown, is accepting toys and books through a Giving Tree program at each location through Dec. 18

, 1247 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman and 851 N. Canfield-Niles Rd., Austintown, is accepting toys and books through a Giving Tree program at each location through Dec. 18 Steak ‘n Shake , 6786 Applewood Blvd., Boardman, is accepting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 19

, 6786 Applewood Blvd., Boardman, is accepting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 19 Residence Inn , 7396 Tiffany South Blvd., Boardman, is accepting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 19

, 7396 Tiffany South Blvd., Boardman, is accepting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 19 Ghossain’s Gourmet Mediterranean Foods , 3990 South Ave., Boardman and 6261 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, is accepting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 19

, 3990 South Ave., Boardman and 6261 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, is accepting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 19 Youngstown Cycle , 6915 Market St., Boardman, is accepting new toys and books through Jan. 1, 2017

, 6915 Market St., Boardman, is accepting new toys and books through Jan. 1, 2017 Barnes & Noble, 381 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman, is accepting new books through Jan. 1, 2017

For a list of the most-needed toy items, visit www.akronchildrens.org/giving.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY SHERIFF’S ANNUAL TOY DRIVE

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is holding its 7th annual toy drive for Akron Children’s Hospital’s main campus and Boardman campus, with the help of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Michael Wilson, of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, will be dressed as Batman when he delivers the toys to the Boardman campus.

New or gently-used unwrapped toys can be donated to the following locations, through Dec. 13, during business hours:

All American Comics & Cards

1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, Ohio 44512

1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, Ohio 44512 161 W. Market St., Warren, Ohio 44481

Columbiana County Courthouse

105 S. Market St., Lisbon, OH 44432

105 S. Market St., Lisbon, OH 44432 Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office

8479 County Home Rd., Lisbon, OH 44432

8479 County Home Rd., Lisbon, OH 44432 Salem News

161 North Lincoln, Salem, OH 44460

KRAYNAK’S CHRISTMASLAND DISPLAY

2525 E. State St., Hermitage, PA

Now through Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: Monday through Saturday – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

300-foot, indoor starlight avenue of uniquely designed artificial Christmas trees. Each tree has a specific theme that is enhanced and complimented by surrounding scenery and a cast of life-like animated characters.

Visit kraynaks.com for more information.

THE SANTA PHOTO EXPERIENCE

Southern Park Mall

7401 Market St., Boardman, OH

November 12 – December 24

As a kick-off to the season, children and their families can experience the magic of the holiday season with the Santa Photo Experience in front of JCPenney. Families are invited to join Santa for his grand arrival parade led by the Boardman High School Pep Band as everyone’s favorite man in red takes center stage at Santa Wonderland. Attendees will enjoy a balloon artist, a stilt walker and live entertainment as Hot 101 broadcasts from the shopping destination.

MEMORIES OF CHRISTMAS PAST – ARMS FAMILY MUSEUM

648 Wick Ave., Youngstown

Saturday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 8

Time: Tuesday through Sunday – 12 to 4 p.m., Thursday – 12 to 7 p.m.

The Arms Family Museum enhanced with one-of-a-kind vintage holiday decor. Visit memoriesofchristmaspast.com for more information.

HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING

Southern Park Mall

7401 Market St., Boardman, OH

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Saturday, Dec. 24

In the spirit of giving back to the community, Southern Park Mall will offer gift wrap services provided by local organizations throughout the holiday season. A portion of the proceeds collected by these efforts will benefit their individual programming. The holiday gift wrapping schedule is listed below:

Hospice of the Valley December 3 -17

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown December 18 – 24

WINTER CELEBRATION

D.D. and Velma Davis Education and Visitor Center

Dec.3 – Dec. 31

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesdays – Friday

The D. D. and Velma Davis Education & Visitor Center will be adorned for the annual Winter Celebration event, which is sponsored by WKBN 27 First News and Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Take a trip back through the last century and a quarter as you rediscover Mill Creek Park. You will be greeted by replicas of the Silver Suspension Bridge and Lanterman’s Mill amidst boughs and wintry landscapes. Stroll along inside the Davis Center to see your favorite iconic park structures, the annual holiday tree walk, and a student-led Chihuly inspired display in The Tyler Classroom. Guests will also be able to experience live fir trees on display throughout the Davis Center where fifty non-profit organizations display their uniquely decorated trees.

Website

HOLIDAY SHOE AND SOCK DRIVE

Through Friday, Jan. 6

Ankle & Foot Care Centers

Ankle & Foot Care Centers launched its 19th annual holiday shoe and sock drive with the goal of delivering more than 700 pairs of shoes and hundreds of pairs of socks to local residents through the Salvation Army early next year. The podiatric physician group and its staff are collecting new or nearly new shoes and new socks at all 20 of its offices in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Ashtabula and Portage counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania through Friday, Jan. 6.

The drive accepts shoes from children’s sizes to adult, both men and women, and all types of shoes from athletic to dress to casual. Boots in children’s sizes are especially needed. Socks of all sizes are accepted as well.

MERCER COUNTY COURTHOUSE CONCERTS

All concerts at the courthouse begin at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15: Greenville’s Greenville Singers

Monday, Dec. 19: West Middlesex’s Concert Choir and Chamber Singers

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Mercer’s Show Choir and Chamber Singers

Wednesday, Dec. 21: Farrell’s Farrell High School Choir

HOLIDAY HUNGER FOOD DRIVE

Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor

151 W. Wood St., Youngstown, OH

Saturdays, Dec. 17 and 24

Time: noon – 4 p.m.

Celebrate the Holiday season and help fight hunger at the same time at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor and YSU’s History Club and Phi Alpha Theta holiday tree contest. Bring two or more canned goods or non-perishable food items to the museum and receive free admission. While touring the museum, you can vote for your favorite tree decorated by students and staff at Youngstown State University. Food contributions will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

“THE GREAT CHRISTMAS QUEST” DINNER THEATRE

Presented by The Stage Door Academy of the Arts

California Palms Hotel and Suites

1051 N. Canfield Niles Rd., Austintown

Sunday, Dec. 18 and Jan. 8, 15

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Cost: $34 – ticket includes show and buffet dinner

Written by California playwright, Kamron Klitgaard, the play’s protagonist, John, is filming an infomercial for his latest invention, Invisospray, which makes things disappear. A rival scientist attempts to thwart John’s success by stealing the Invisospray, leaving it up to John and a fast-talking pitch woman to catch the thief. Audience members will have a chance to help by participating in a scavenger hunt for clues. Call the California Palms at 330-935-2663 for reservations.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CANTATA

Covenant Presbyterian Church

263 E. State Street, Sharon, PA

Sunday, Dec. 18

Time: 7 p.m.

Over 56 voices and a full orchestra comprising singers and musicians from the Shenango Valley area present a service of music transporting you to “The First Noel.” There is no charge, and a cookie reception will follow the service.

CHRISTMAS CAROLING

Jameson Care Center

3349 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA

Monday, Dec. 19

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Webb Winery will be caroling for residents at Jameson Care Center. The public is welcome to join in on the third annual event. All participants receive a complimentary Webb Winery Ugly Sweater T-shirt. Those who want to attend should email carlee@webbwinery.com with the names of who will be coming and the shirt size they need.

KIDS DINNER WITH SANTA

Quaker Steak in Lube

2191 Millennium Blvd., Cortland

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Cost: Free

Join the Warren/Cortland Quaker Steak and Lube for Dinner with Santa, which includes arts, crafts, coloring, photos with Santa and a hot chocolate station.

Website



18TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS COMMUNITY DINNER

Warren Family Mission

155 Tod Ave., Warren, OH

Friday, Dec. 23

Time: Noon – 4 p.m.

Dinner includes ham, pineapple sauce, BBQ ribs, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, baked beans, coleslaw, corn, relish, roll and butter, coffee or pop and a Christmas cookie (Note: not all items are available to go). Each child attending will have a chance to win a bicycle.

KWANZAA EVENT — UMOJA

New Bethel Baptist Church

1507 Hillman St., Youngstown, OH

Monday, Dec. 26

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Music, dancing and cultural expression featuring the Harambee Youth Organization and the Karamu, as well as African-American vendors. Bring a covered dish for a community feast.

KWANZAA EVENT — UJIMA

Beulah Baptist Church

570 Sherwood Ave., Youngstown, OH

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Time: 6 p.m.

Gospel celebration, liturgical and mime dancing and cultural celebration. Refreshments will be served.

KWANZAA EVENT — NIA

St. Sinai Baptist Church

328 S. Forest Ave., Youngstown, OH

Friday, Dec. 30

Time: 6 p.m.

Cultural celebration, gospel celebration and mime. Refreshments will be served.

JINGLE BELL 5K RUN AND WALK

Canfield Fairgrounds

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield

Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: Registration from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Kids run starts at 12:45 p.m. and Run starts at 1 p.m.

Cost: Preregistration is $18 (includes t-shirt if registered before December 18). Standard registration through race day is $20, and $2 for kids 12 and under.

This is a family-oriented event that benefits to Youngstown Road Runners Club Scholarship fund for Youngstown State University track and cross country students and the Youngstown Road Runners Shoes for athletes program. Awards will be given to top finishes.

Preregister online at Runsignup.com.

Package pick up prior to race available at Second Sole (755 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Boardman) Friday, December 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. or Saturday at the Fairgrounds in the Commercial Building. All parking will be via the Kilcawley Memorial entrance from Route 46.

DRAKE’S LANDING NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

Drake’s Landing

2177 W. Western Reserve Rd., Canfield, OH

Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Drake’s Landing will be holding a 1920s-themed New Year’s Eve Party, an open bar, photo booth, entertainment by DJ Randall Martin, a midnight toast and food including appetizers, a pasta station, taco bar, slider station, midnight breakfast bar and assorted desserts. The event is open to those ages 21 and older

Cost: $80 per person (tax included). Cash and major credit cards will be accepted.

For reservations, call 330-729-9757.

FESTIVAL OF TREES

Twenty five trees are on display at the Eastwood Mall in Niles for the Festival of Trees display hosted by the American Cancer Society.

All the tree are decorated by businesses, families and Relay for Life teams.

The trees will be raffled off Dec. 18. Viewing will continue every weekend through Dec. 18.

Raffle tickets can be purchased Fridays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Satrudays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.