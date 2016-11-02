Tribute: Edward M. Tabus

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Edward M. Tabus, 85, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at 8:12 p.m., at the Beeghly Oaks Care Center in Boardman, surrounded by his loved ones.

Ed was born on September 27, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late John and Helen (Mihalek) Tabus and was a life-long area resident.

He worked in the aluminum industry for over 40 years repairing, maintaining and building machinery. No job was too big or small for him to tackle.

Ed was an avid sports fan with a love for the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ed married Norma on May 14, 1955 and they shared their life together with their two children, Debra and Ronald, Sr. (Julie) until Norma’s passing in 1996.

Left to cherish his memories are five grandchildren, Jennifer (Frank), Edward (Jennifer), Johnna (Mark), Ronald, Jr. (Athena) and Jocelyn; five great-grandchildren, Julia, Adam, Noah, Cayne and Ronald III; his devoted companion, Donna Annichenni and many extended family members, including nephews; nieces and in-laws.

A special thanks for the kindness and caring ways of the Nastasi brothers, Butch, Jim, Tom and Bob, as well as Tina and Jerome Timlin. They will all remember him by his strong, quiet way, his bright blue eyes and his charming smile.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ed joins his grandson, Julian; son-in-law, Ralph; brothers, John and Al; sisters, Mary, Vernie, Margaret, Helen and Dorothy in his eternal rest.

Last but not least, Ed will be missed by his four legged friend, the protective and loveable, Jack.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2016, at the Lake Park Cemetery Chapel, Youngstown, Ohio.

Ed will be laid to rest next to his wife Norma, following the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

