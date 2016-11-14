Storm Team 27: Sunny, dry, comfortable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mostly clear skies allowed the low to tumble to 28 degrees.  The clear skies made it easy to see the full beaver moon in the western sky.. Enjoy mostly sunny skies today with a high of 57. View the supermoon around sunset after 5 pm.  Clear and dry conditions will continue tonight and overnight lows will fall to near freezing.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
There is the small risk for a shower on Wednesday. Otherwise dry conditions are expected for the second half of the workweek.

LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will spike to the lower 60s on Friday, but the warm up will be short-lived. temperatures will turn colder and rain chances will increase next weekend as a cold front sweeps through the Valley. A few snowflakes could mix in at times.

Today:   Mostly sunny.
High:   57

Tonight:   Mostly clear.
Low:   33

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   54

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower.  (20%)
High:   48    Low:   40

Thursday:   Partly sunny.
High:   55    Low:   38

Friday:   Partly to mostly sunny.
High:   63    Low:   43

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (40%)
High:   56    Low:   48

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers and chance of late flurries.  (40%)
High:   41    Low:   34

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High:   41    Low:   32

