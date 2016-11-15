Tribute: Jodi O’Rell Imes

WARREN, Ohio – Jodi O’Rell Imes, 43, of Warren died Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 8:50 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, after losing a courageous 7-year fight with cancer.

Jodi was born on April 5, 1973 in Warren a daughter of Kenneth and Diane (Millheim) O’Rell.

Jodi graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1992. She received her STNA certification from TCTC; working for 3 years at Autumn Hill Nursing Home.

In her free time, she enjoyed listening to music, playing her saxophone and loving and enjoying her children. She was an avid animal lover and Pittsburgh Steeler’s fan. Her most precious memories were spent with her family, whom she loved and adored.

She leaves behind her children, the loves of her life, Angela and Andrew, both at home; her parents, Kenneth and Diane O’Rell, of Warren; her life companion, whom she made her home with, Juanita Shirk, of Warren; a brother Kenneth (Amber) O’Rell, of Champion; a nephew Nathan O’Rell and his mother, Lena O’Rell, both of Warren and nephew, Kenny O-Rell III, of Canton.

Family and friends may call Sunday, November 20, 2016 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield, Dr. Warren, where a memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Carla Davis, celebrating Jodi’s life.

Memorial donation can be made in Jodi’s name to, Ride for a Purpose, 210 Heritage Lane, Cortland, Ohio, 44410, or Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.





