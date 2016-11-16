Police: Pa. mom abused 5-year-old son, forced him to smoke crack

A family member brought the child to the hospital

By Published:
Arrest

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police have charged a Pittsburgh woman after they say she physically abused her 5-year-old son, left him alone for extended periods of time and forced him to smoke crack cocaine.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Pittsburgh police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for 39-year-old Rochelle Daniels on charges including endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Police say the boy’s aunt brought him to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Sept. 5 after the child said his mother gave him something to smoke that investigators believe was a crack pipe.

The child has been in the custody of his aunt since Aug. 27 after Daniels left him at a home in Crafton Heights and never returned.

It’s not known if Daniels has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s