Local churches donate urns to mother who kept sons’ ashes in boxes

After the Victims of Crime Compensation Fund denied her, Carrie Weaver was unable to afford urns for her two sons, both murdered within six months

By Published: Updated:
Carrie Weaver, of Youngstown, was denied money from the Victims of Crime Compensation Fund.
Carrie Weaver

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local churches secured a donation for a Youngstown mother who was forced to keep her sons’ ashes in cardboard boxes because she couldn’t afford urns.

Carrie Weaver’s two sons, Rashad and Devon Bailey, were both killed within six months of each other.

Weaver applied to the Victims of Crime Compensation Fund for help with their funerals. She was denied, one of many African Americans in Youngstown denied by the fund.

As a result, she couldn’t afford to bury her sons or buy urns.

The churches’ donation will provide an urn for the Bailey boys and will be given to the family within the next few weeks.

27 Investigates discovered that in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, black applicants to the Victims of Crime Compensation Fund were twice as likely to be turned down than whites.

WKBN 27 First News has decided to expand that investigation to the entire state.


