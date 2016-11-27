16-year-old fatally shot inside Pennsylvania fire station

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear

GRINDSTONE, Pa. (AP) – A 16-year-old has been fatally shot inside a fire station in Pennsylvania.

Officials say the unidentified teenager was shot Sunday at the Republic Volunteer Fire Company in Redstone Township in Fayette County, about 45 miles south of Pittsburgh.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

The fire company said on its Facebook page that a parade and other events scheduled for Sunday night had been canceled “due to an emergency.”

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

