2016-17 Maplewood Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Nathan Kish, 6th season (82-37)
2015-16 Record: 13-11 (6-4), T-3rd place in NAC Stars
2015-16 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 55.2
Scoring Defense: 52.6
Rebounding: 29.3
Field Goal Percentage: 39.4%
Three-Point Percentage: 30.7%
Free Throw Percentage: 66.2%
2015-16 Results
Mathews 65 Rockets 55*
Rockets 53 Lordstown 48*
Rockets 86 Bloomfield 27
Rockets 73 Newbury 39
Grand Valley 60 Rockets 50
Champion 79 Rockets 62
Rockets 59 Lordstown 35
Mathews 50 Rockets 41
Rockets 58 Southington 45
Rockets 51 Badger 29
Newbury 66 Rockets 65
Rockets 60 Windham 53
Rockets 54 Lordstown 49
Pymatuning Valley 61 Rockets 51
Bristol 69 Rockets 35
Grand Valley 67 Rockets 51
Lutheran East 78 Rockets 48
Rockets 54 Warren JFK 43
Rockets 72 Mathews 54
Rockets 64 Badger 43
Bristol 62 Rockets 48
Rockets 47 Windham 41
Rockets 57 Pymatuning Valley 46
Lakeview 57 Rockets 38
*-Post-Season
Returning Statistical Leaders
Scoring: Zach Dawson – 13.9
Rebounding: Zach Dawson – 8.6
Assists: Jake Hall – 3.7
Field Goal Percentage: Collin Crowe – 50.0%
Three-Point Percentage: Thomas Dorsey – 38.8%
Free Throw Percentage: Bobby Evan – 78.6%
2016-17 Schedule
Dec. 3 – at Lakeview, 7
Dec. 6 – Bristol, 7
Dec. 9 – Pymatuning Valley, 7
Dec. 13 – at Warren JFK, 7:30
Dec. 16 – at Badger, 7
Dec. 20 – Windham, 7
Dec. 23 – Champion, 7
Dec. 27 – at Heartland Christian, 7
Dec. 30 – Grand Valley, 7
Jan. 3 – at Lordstown, 7
Jan. 6 – Mathews, 7
Jan. 10 – at Bloomfield, 7
Jan. 13 – Heartland Christian, 7:30
Jan. 17 – at Bristol, 7
Jan. 20 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7
Jan. 24 – Southington, 7
Jan. 27 – Badger, 7
Jan. 31 – Newbury, 7
Feb. 3 – at Mathews, 7
Feb. 7 – at Windham, 7
Feb. 10 – at Grand Valley, 7
Feb. 17 – NAC Challenge
Key Returnees
Seven seniors return to the mix. Guards Jake Hall (6’3), Dillon Dixon (5’11), Alex Ventura (5’10), and Alex Bell (5’11) will be joined by forwards Collin Crowe (6’4), Zach Dawson (6’4), and Zach Wood (6’1). Dawson led the Rockets in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (8.6). Hall finished second in scoring (11.6) and rebounding (5.2) while dishing out a team leading 89 assists (3.7). Crowe and Dixon scored 5.7 and 5.0 points per game respectively. From the junior class come Bobby Evan, Thomas Dorsey (4.1 ppg) and Jared Bedlion. Rounding out the roster is 5’111 sophomore Hunter Bates. Evan averaged 9.1 points and 4.3 boards
Outlook
The experience and potential is there for the Maplewood Rockets as they return seven seniors. “We’ll be counting on them to provide leadership,” says Kish. “With a veteran group, we are expecting to compete for a league and district championship.”
Stat Chat: Recent Rocket Seasons
Scoring Leader
2015-16: Zach Dawson – 13.9
2014-15: Nate Spitler – 21.7
2013-14: Kevin Jones – 14.4
2012-13: Kevin Jones – 10.5
2011-12: Matt Spitler – 24.7
Rebounding Leader
2015-16: Zach Dawson – 8.6
2014-15: Dan Denman – 9.2
2013-14: Ethan Obradovich – 6.4
2012-13: Ethan Obradovich – 7.5
2011-12: Matt Spitler – 10.0