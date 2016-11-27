2016-17 Maplewood Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Nathan Kish, 6th season (82-37)

2015-16 Record: 13-11 (6-4), T-3rd place in NAC Stars

2015-16 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 55.2

Scoring Defense: 52.6

Rebounding: 29.3

Field Goal Percentage: 39.4%

Three-Point Percentage: 30.7%

Free Throw Percentage: 66.2%

2015-16 Results

Mathews 65 Rockets 55*

Rockets 53 Lordstown 48*

Rockets 86 Bloomfield 27

Rockets 73 Newbury 39

Grand Valley 60 Rockets 50

Champion 79 Rockets 62

Rockets 59 Lordstown 35

Mathews 50 Rockets 41

Rockets 58 Southington 45

Rockets 51 Badger 29

Newbury 66 Rockets 65

Rockets 60 Windham 53

Rockets 54 Lordstown 49

Pymatuning Valley 61 Rockets 51

Bristol 69 Rockets 35

Grand Valley 67 Rockets 51

Lutheran East 78 Rockets 48

Rockets 54 Warren JFK 43

Rockets 72 Mathews 54

Rockets 64 Badger 43

Bristol 62 Rockets 48

Rockets 47 Windham 41

Rockets 57 Pymatuning Valley 46

Lakeview 57 Rockets 38

*-Post-Season

Returning Statistical Leaders

Scoring: Zach Dawson – 13.9

Rebounding: Zach Dawson – 8.6

Assists: Jake Hall – 3.7

Field Goal Percentage: Collin Crowe – 50.0%

Three-Point Percentage: Thomas Dorsey – 38.8%

Free Throw Percentage: Bobby Evan – 78.6%

2016-17 Schedule

Dec. 3 – at Lakeview, 7

Dec. 6 – Bristol, 7

Dec. 9 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Dec. 13 – at Warren JFK, 7:30

Dec. 16 – at Badger, 7

Dec. 20 – Windham, 7

Dec. 23 – Champion, 7

Dec. 27 – at Heartland Christian, 7

Dec. 30 – Grand Valley, 7

Jan. 3 – at Lordstown, 7

Jan. 6 – Mathews, 7

Jan. 10 – at Bloomfield, 7

Jan. 13 – Heartland Christian, 7:30

Jan. 17 – at Bristol, 7

Jan. 20 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 24 – Southington, 7

Jan. 27 – Badger, 7

Jan. 31 – Newbury, 7

Feb. 3 – at Mathews, 7

Feb. 7 – at Windham, 7

Feb. 10 – at Grand Valley, 7

Feb. 17 – NAC Challenge

Key Returnees

Seven seniors return to the mix. Guards Jake Hall (6’3), Dillon Dixon (5’11), Alex Ventura (5’10), and Alex Bell (5’11) will be joined by forwards Collin Crowe (6’4), Zach Dawson (6’4), and Zach Wood (6’1). Dawson led the Rockets in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (8.6). Hall finished second in scoring (11.6) and rebounding (5.2) while dishing out a team leading 89 assists (3.7). Crowe and Dixon scored 5.7 and 5.0 points per game respectively. From the junior class come Bobby Evan, Thomas Dorsey (4.1 ppg) and Jared Bedlion. Rounding out the roster is 5’111 sophomore Hunter Bates. Evan averaged 9.1 points and 4.3 boards

Outlook

The experience and potential is there for the Maplewood Rockets as they return seven seniors. “We’ll be counting on them to provide leadership,” says Kish. “With a veteran group, we are expecting to compete for a league and district championship.”

Stat Chat: Recent Rocket Seasons

Scoring Leader

2015-16: Zach Dawson – 13.9

2014-15: Nate Spitler – 21.7

2013-14: Kevin Jones – 14.4

2012-13: Kevin Jones – 10.5

2011-12: Matt Spitler – 24.7

Rebounding Leader

2015-16: Zach Dawson – 8.6

2014-15: Dan Denman – 9.2

2013-14: Ethan Obradovich – 6.4

2012-13: Ethan Obradovich – 7.5

2011-12: Matt Spitler – 10.0