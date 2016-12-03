Springfield PD gives kids a chance to Shop with a Cop

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten elementary school kids got the shopping spree of a lifetime Saturday courtesy of the Springfield Police Department.

The opportunity came through their second annual Shop with a Cop day, as the kids got to spend a total of $1,000 at the local Dollar General all thanks to an anonymous donor.

“That donor was very generous to come up with that,” said Springfield Police Chief Matthew Mohn. “So that started our first annual Shop with a Cop last year and it went very will. And this year we have several people that want to donate to the program because they’ve seen how successful it [has] been.”

The event isn’t just fun for the kids — the officers love it too.

“I think this is probably a rewarding time for all of the officers that volunteered their time, to see these children so happy,” Mohn said. “It’s enjoyable to see this. You know, it gives me pleasure to see these kids so happy.”

All of the children were given $100 to spend as they pleased at the Dollar General.

Officers said that events like these help them bond with the community.

“Most kids are scared of officers, obviously,” said Springfield officer Khaled Abu-Ghannam. “It’s a good experience for them to come out, communicate with the officers and show them we’re not bad people.”

The kids’ parents appreciated what the police did.

“I’ve always had a respect for the police growing up,” Eric Shoemaker said. “It’s nice to see that they’re doing the same thing for the kids of our generation.”

Police said they’re going to continue doing this for as long as they can.

“Oh yes, I’m sure there will be a third,” Mohn said. “A third and a fourth and continue on hopefully.”