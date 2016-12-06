East Palestine fends off DiRando & Ridge to improve to 2-0

The Bulldogs were led by Branden Kemp with 26 points

East Palestine Bulldogs high school basketball

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine and Mineral Ridge combined to score 179 points and connect on 18 three-point baskets. In the end, the Bulldogs got by Ridge, 93-86.

Branden Kemp led East Palestine with 26 points, while Marshall Huddleston had 15, and Dominic Posey finished 11. The Bulldogs’ L.J. Sutton notched his first road victory as the team’s head coach.

Ridge was paced by Christian DiRando, who made 4 three-pointers and closed out the contest with a game-high 37 points. Jordan Zupko scored 20 for the Rams as well.

East Palestine (2-0) will welcome Lisbon (2-1) on Friday. Mineral Ridge (0-1) will play at Crestview next Tuesday.

