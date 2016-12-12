Tribute: Eric A. Bergman

NILES, Ohio – Eric A. Bergman, age 45, of Niles, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2016 of natural causes.

Born November 23, 1971 in Youngstown, he was the son of John E. and Cheryl E. (Smith) Bergman.

Eric was the Manager of Global Fitness in Warren; he was avid body builder.

Survivors include his father, John; brothers, John, Jr. (Lee) and David (Lou Anne); fiancee, Jackie Hill; nephews, Dean and Jim; nieces, Danielle, Heather and Ciara.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl and a brother, Jim.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 14 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



