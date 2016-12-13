Man shot by police in Union Twp. following car chase



UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Lawrence County are investigating after a man was shot multiple times by police officers following a high-speed chase through two counties.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Shawn Hobel. They said he is a former felon who is not supposed to have a gun.

Pennsylvania State Police said Shenango Township Police tried to pull over Hobel’s Chevy Impala around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for traffic violations, including expired plates.

Police said Hobel didn’t stop, but sped away.

There was a woman in the car with him, who police said was being held against her will. Several local police departments followed him, saying he struck the woman in the head over and over again with a pistol.

“Before the pursuit ended, New Castle Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police got involved. The pursuit went into Butler County and ended in Lawrence County,” Trooper James Long said.

The chase ended on Interstate 376 in Union Township.

According to state police, Hobel attempted to turn the vehicle around. A New Castle police officer said Hobel had the gun to the woman’s head and was threatening to pull the trigger.

At that time, police exited their vehicle and fired shots. State police said New Castle officers shot at Hobel.

He was shot several times in the arms, chest and abdomen. No police officers were injured.

Hobel was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital under law enforcement supervision as police began the investigation. They closed the interstate for several hours to look over every inch of the scene.

Police said they found a semi-automatic weapon.

Hobel is facing several charges, including illegal possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and careless and reckless driving.

He’s been arrested before for harassment, theft and robbery. The woman in the car told police that Hobel was involved in armed robberies in Lawrence County as well.

A press conference is scheduled Thursday to provide updates on the investigation.

