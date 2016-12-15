Warming up your car unattended is illegal in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thursday morning was one of the coldest days of the year. Friday isn’t expected to be any better.

But if you like to warm up your car in the morning for a few minutes while keeping yourself warm inside the house, you’re breaking the law.

It is illegal in the state of Ohio to leave a vehicle unattended while the motor is running. If you’re caught starting your car to let it warm up and then heading back inside, you could face misdemeanor charges. And no, it doesn’t matter if your car is on private property or not.

The Ohio Revised Code reads:

“No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended  without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition,  effectively setting the parking brake, and, when the motor vehicle is standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.”

There are similar “no idling “laws on the books in Kentucky, Washington and Indiana.

