Warren Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the store located at 1139 W. Market St. in Warren

The Family Dollar store in Warren was robbed at gunpoint.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say someone walked into a Family Dollar store in Warren and robbed it at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the store located at 1139 W. Market St.

According to a police report, the suspect walked up to the clerk, pointed a gun at the worker and ordered them to hand over the money.

The clerk took out the cash register and placed it on the counter.

The suspect grabbed the drawer and took off.

No one was hurt in the incident.

 

