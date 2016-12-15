WKBN Big 22: Mark Waid

The Indians QB finished with 38 total touchdowns in 2016

By Published:
Mark Waid, Girard

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (WKBN) – Congratulations Mark Waid of Girard on being named a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2016.

The Indians sophomore quarterback finished the season with 2,624 yards passing, completing 139 of 251 attempts. Waid also had 725 rushing yards and finished with 38 total touchdowns on the season.

