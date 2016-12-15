WKBN Big 22: Tyler Srbinovich

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (WKBN) – Congratulations Tyler Srbinovich of Niles on being named a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2016.

The Niles QB finished his senior season with 1,632 yards passing and another 717 yards rushing. The Red Dragons signal caller totaled 24 touchdowns while adding 60 tackles on defense.

