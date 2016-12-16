Lisbon PD targets those in need for food giveaway

Volunteers packed up boxes with food to give to needy families in the area

The Lisbon Police Department worked to gather donated items for those in need.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Police Department prepared to give back to the community Friday.

This is the third straight year the department is participating in the fundraiser. Members of the police department will be handing out the supplies Saturday.

Local businesses and food banks helped fill the baskets up this year.

“Either a turkey or a ham for each of the families, mashed potatoes, vegetable, usually a pie – we try to provide everything for a Christmas dinner. Each basket has around $60 worth of food in it,” said Shar Daub, Lisbon Police Department.

The police department also gave away toys and gift cards for children.


