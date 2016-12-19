Dispatchers: No arrests after Beaver County police standoff

A neighbor told 911 dispatchers there was a gunshot at the Chestnut Street residence

By Published:

MONACA, Pa. (AP) – Emergency dispatchers say a reported police standoff in western Pennsylvania has ended without arrests.

A neighbor told Beaver County 911 dispatchers there was a gunshot at the Chestnut Street residence where the standoff was later reported.

That happened about 6:30 a.m. Monday in Monaca, but no other details were provided.

But dispatchers have since said the incident has been resolved.

Police didn’t immediately return a call seeking details.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s