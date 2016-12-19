Dispatchers: No arrests after Beaver County police standoff

MONACA, Pa. (AP) – Emergency dispatchers say a reported police standoff in western Pennsylvania has ended without arrests.

A neighbor told Beaver County 911 dispatchers there was a gunshot at the Chestnut Street residence where the standoff was later reported.

That happened about 6:30 a.m. Monday in Monaca, but no other details were provided.

But dispatchers have since said the incident has been resolved.

Police didn’t immediately return a call seeking details.

