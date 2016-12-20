4 bodies found on property linked to ex-NY officer

Four men went missing during a drug deal this year

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) – Police have confirmed four bodies were found on property linked to a former New York police officer accused of killing four men who went missing during a drug deal this year.

Chester police Chief Peter Graziano tells The Journal News the bodies were found in Otisville on Tuesday on property rented by Nicholas Tartaglione. He says the remains were taken to the county’s medical examiner for identification.

Tartaglione was arrested Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He has pleaded not guilty. He used to work for the Briarcliff Manor police department.

The four missing men were last seen at a bar in Chester in April. Police say the men knew each other and some of them were involved in drug activity.

